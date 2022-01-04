Visitor arrivals to Indonesia up 6% in Nov-2021
Statistics Indonesia reported (03-Jan-2022) the following tourism highlights for Nov-2021:
- Tourist arrivals: 153,199, +6% year-on-year;
- Timor Leste: 81,700, +13.5%;
- Malaysia: 40,400, -6.8%;
- China: 4900, -23.8%;
- Tourist arrivals by air: 19,909, -54.1%. [more - original PR]
