Visitor arrivals to India up 6% in Oct-2019, arrivals on e-tourist visa up 25%
India's Ministry of Tourism reported (21-Nov-2019) foreign tourist arrivals to India for Oct-2019. Details include:
- Foreign tourist arrivals: 944,233, +6.1% year-on-year;
- Share of top 15 source countries:
- Arrivals on e-tourist Visa: 277,062, +24.7%;
-
- Share of top 15 source countries:
-
