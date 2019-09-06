6-Sep-2019 3:08 PM
Visitor arrivals to Iceland through Keflavik Airport down 14% in Aug-2019
Icelandic Tourist Board reported (05-Sep-2019) visitor arrivals to Iceland through Reykjavik Keflavik International Airport for Aug-2019. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 251,887, -13.5% year on year;
-
- US: 62,752, -35.6%;
- Germany: 21,262, -2.6%;
- France: 18,831, +5.9%;
- China: 12,828, +5.0%;
- Italy: 13,287, +6.2%;
- Spain: 12,969, +0.9%;
- UK: 12,128, -16.5%;
- Canada: 10,832, -19.2%;
- Poland: 8758, -4.1%;
- Netherlands: 6566, +3.6%;
- Ireland: 938, -30.9%. [more - original PR]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More