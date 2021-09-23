Visitor arrivals to Greece down 50% in Jul-2021, compared to Jul-2019
Bank of Greece reported (21-Sep-2021) the following tourism highlights for Jul-2021:
- Tourist arrivals: 2.8 million, -50.3% compared to Jul-2019;
- Germany: 459,592, -21.9%;
- France: 260,915, -8.5%;
- UK: 177,679, -72.4%;
- US: 96,899, -44.0%;
- Russia: 26,720, -74.9%. [more - original PR]
