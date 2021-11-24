Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Nov-2021 10:25 AM

Visitor arrivals to Dominican Republic up 19% in Oct-2021, compared to Oct-2019

Central Bank of the Dominican Republic reported (23-Nov-2021) the following tourism highlights for Oct-2021:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More