Visitor arrivals to Dominican Republic up 19% in Oct-2021, compared to Oct-2019
Central Bank of the Dominican Republic reported (23-Nov-2021) the following tourism highlights for Oct-2021:
- Tourist arrivals: 443,016, +19% compared to Oct-2019;
- US: 101,111, +28.5%;
- Russia: 47,793, +147%;
- Canada: 15,481, -43.6%;
- Germany: 14,820, +28.7%;
- France: 14,103, +7.5%;
- Venezuela: 14,026, +49.9%;
- Puerto Rico: 10,916, +46.7%;
- Spain: 10,022, -25.7%. [more - original PR]
