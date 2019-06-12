12-Jun-2019 2:19 PM
Visitor arrivals to Canada down 4% in Mar-2019, arrivals from UK down 22%
Destination Canada reported (11-Jun-2019) visitor arrivals to Canada for Mar-2019:
- Visitor arrivals: 1.1 million, -4.4% year-on-year;
- US: 803,668, -2.7%;
- UK: 35,504, -22.0%;
- China: 32,382, -1.5%;
- Mexico: 28,010, -16.7%;
- France: 27,848, +6.2%;
- Japan: 17,850, -3.7%;
- India: 17,706, +16.3%;
- Germany: 15,507, -20.9%;
- Australia: 12,118, +2.7%;
- Brazil: 11,413, -2.2%;
- South Korea: 9108, -30.7%. [more - original PR]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More