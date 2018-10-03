3-Oct-2018 10:20 AM
Visitor arrivals to Canada down 1% in Jul-2018, as Chinese visitor slip 6%
Canada Tourism Commission reported (02-Oct-2018) visitor arrivals to Canada for Jul-2018. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 3.2 million, -0.7% year-on-year;
- US: 2.2 million, -1.3%;
- UK: 113,054, -1.2%;
- China: 97,071, -6.0%;
- France: 94,292, +0.7%;
- Germany: 62,523, +17.1%;
- Mexico: 60,059, +13.4%;
- Australia: 41,573, -11.3%;
- South Korea: 41,455, +6.7%;
- India: 32,093, +15.0%;
- Japan: 27,795, -11.6%. [more - original PR]
