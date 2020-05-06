Visitor arrivals to Cambodia down 64.7% in Mar-2020
Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism reported (05-May-2020) visitor arrivals to Cambodia for Mar-2020. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 223,400, -64.7% year-on-year;
- China: 67,910, -74.4%;
- Thailand: 43,690, +52.0%;
- Vietnam: 35,499, -43.3%;
- UK: 7357, -62.4%;
- Laos: 6679, -80.9%;
- France: 5695, -67.1%;
- US: 4898, -80.5%;
- Japan: 4717, -77.0%;
- South Korea: 3081, -86.5%;
- Australia: 3060, -71.1%. [more - original PR]
