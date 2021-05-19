19-May-2021 11:03 AM
Visitor arrivals to Austria down 81.6% in Mar-2021
Statistics Austria reported (18-May-2021) visitor arrivals to Austria for Mar-2021. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 239,303, -81.6% year-on-year;
- Germany: 23,105, -95.1%;
- Poland: 5296, -66.1%;
- Hungary: 4312, -82.9%;
- Italy: 2913, -64.4%;
- Slovakia: 2827, -63.0%;
- Switzerland and Liechtenstein: 2522, -92.4%;
- Slovenia: 2364, -46.2%;
- Czech Republic: 2349, -95.2%;
- Romania: 1844, -74.4%;
- Netherlands: 1471, -98.4%. [more - original PR]