16-Apr-2020 9:56 AM
Visitor arrivals to Australia down 26% in Feb-2020
Tourism Australia reported (15-Apr-2020) visitor arrivals to Australia for Feb-2020. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 685,400, -26.1% year-on-year;
- New Zealand: 87,900, -4.8%;
- UK: 84,700, -0.7%;
- US: 78,300, -7.0%;
- Japan: 43,800, -1.6%;
- India: 37,500, +15.7%;
- Hong Kong: 25,000, -27.5%;
- Singapore: 24,000, -25.5%;
- Germany: 22,000, -16.0%;
- China: 21,300, -89.7%;
- South Korea: 21,100, -31.7%;
- Malaysia: 20,400, -30.1%;
- Indonesia: 16,000, +6.7%.