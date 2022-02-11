Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Feb-2022 10:07 AM

Visitor arrival to Croatia down 39% in 2021, compared to 2019

Croatian Bureau of Statistics reported (10-Feb-2022) the following tourism highlights:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More