11-Feb-2022 10:07 AM
Visitor arrival to Croatia down 39% in 2021, compared to 2019
Croatian Bureau of Statistics reported (10-Feb-2022) the following tourism highlights:
- Dec-2021:
- 2021:
- Tourist arrivals: 10.6 million, -38.7% compared to 2019;
- Germany: 2.7 million, -5%;
- Austria: 1 million, -26%;
- Slovenia: 994,990, -30.2%;
- Poland: 957,439, +2.7%;
- Czech Republic: 720,913, -2.9%;
- Hungary: 431,257, -30.1%;
- Italy: 417,253, -64.5%;
- France: 375,905, -40.3%;
- Netherlands: 373,600, -22.9%;
- US: 263,690, -57.9%. [more - original PR]
