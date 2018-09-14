14-Sep-2018 10:45 AM
Virgin Australia 'well positioned' to deliver future profitability: Chairman
Virgin Australia chairman Elisabeth Bryan stated (13-Sep-2018) the group "significantly improved" performance of the underlying business and "continued to strengthen its financial foundation". Ms Bryan said the group is currently undertaking initiatives to access growth in the Greater China and loyalty markets, adding "industry-wide pressure" exists due to fuel price increase. The group is "well positioned" to deliver future sustainable profitability", Ms Bryan concluded. [more - original PR]