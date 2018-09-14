Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Sep-2018 10:45 AM

Virgin Australia 'well positioned' to deliver future profitability: Chairman

Virgin Australia chairman Elisabeth Bryan stated (13-Sep-2018) the group "significantly improved" performance of the underlying business and "continued to strengthen its financial foundation". Ms Bryan said the group is currently undertaking initiatives to access growth in the Greater China and loyalty markets, adding "industry-wide pressure" exists due to fuel price increase. The group is "well positioned" to deliver future sustainable profitability", Ms Bryan concluded. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More