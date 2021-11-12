Virgin Australia unveils interior design prototype, trials to be launched on two Boeing 737-800s

Virgin Australia unveiled (11-Nov-2021) its new interior design prototype, featuring a refreshed seat experience which will initially be trialled on two of the airline's nine new Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Mirroring the configuration of the existing Boeing 737-800 fleet interior, eight new business class and 162 economy seats have been fitted with the distinctive new horizontal rib design, providing guests added support and comfort. Business class seats boast an extra recline of seven inches, which is up to 40% more than current business class seats, as well as a customisable leg and footrests. The airline has fitted the prototype cabin with self-deployable, non-slip cocktail tables, movable tray tables with in-built device holders, and also additional in-seat storage cubbies for personal items, including a high-powered USB charging port. Virgin Australia's economy cabin seating features a seatback device holder and upper safety card and menu stowage, freeing up seat pocket space for the safekeeping of personal belongings. Guests who upgrade to Economy X will continue to access 40% extra legroom. Following feedback from the trial, Virgin Australia will consider the design for future aircraft acquired as part of the airline's fleet expansion, which is already underway. [more - original PR]