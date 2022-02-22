Virgin Australia to resume Fiji service, 'feeling really positive about the year ahead': CEO

Virgin Group stated (21-Feb-2022) Virgin Australia will resume Sydney-Fiji service on 10-Mar-2022, with additional short haul international services across the network between Apr-2022 and Jun-2022. Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said the reopening of Australia's border to all overseas travellers was the injection of confidence the aviation industry needed after a difficult summer period. Ms Hrdlicka added: "While there will continue to be some ups and downs throughout 2022, we are feeling really positive about the year ahead and will keep being flexible and adapting to the challenges that the pandemic presents us with". [more - original PR]