28-Feb-2018 9:18 AM

Virgin Australia to repurchase 'unmarketable' parcels of shares, confirms no intent to privatise

Virgin Australia Group board (28-Feb-2018) confirmed there is no current intention to privatise the group and announced a share buy-back facility to provide liquidity to "unmarketable" parcel holders. The group will offer an opt-out facility to buy-back unmarketable parcels of shares from unmarketable parcel holders at a price of AUD0.30 per share. An unmarketable parcel of shares is defined as a shareholding valued at less than AUD500 (USD390), comprising 1666 shares or less as of 06-Mar-2018. Virgin Australia Group chairman Elizabeth Bryan said the board "remains conscious that the company has a small free float and a register made up of more than 38,000 shareholders, of whom approximately 21,000 hold unmarketable parcels of shares worth less than AUD500". [more - original PR]

