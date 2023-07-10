Virgin Australia to refresh Boeing cabins as part of USD73m fleet investment

Virgin Australia announced (08-Jul-2023) plans to refresh the interior cabins on its remaining Boeing fleet, as part of an investment of approximately AUD110 million (USD73.57 million). The interior refresh and product upgrade will commence later in 2023, with work due to be completed in the next two years, subject to operational requirements. The upgrade includes:

Installation of in-seat power for all business class and economy seats;

Installation of new business class seats, consistent with the new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft;

Installation of new or refreshed economy seats, with seat design to be consistent with the new 737 MAX 8;

Introduction of inflight WiFi and complimentary inflight entertainment via a guest's own personal device.

An entirely new seat configuration will also be rolled out through the introduction of a new design cabin divider between business class and economy. The divider will allow for greater floor space in the economy cabin and the subsequent installation of between six and 12 additional economy seats. The refurbishment will also include the replacement of one economy X row with economy seating on all Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka stated the group anticipates the fleet renewal programme and other fuel efficiency initiatives will support over 80% of its 2030 interim target to reduce carbon emission intensity by 22%. Virgin Australia Group chief customer and digital officer Paul Jones stated the cabin interior reconfiguration will enable the group to add more seats to the market. [more - original PR]