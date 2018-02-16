Virgin Australia to continue improving check in process

Virgin Australia QLD & PNG state manager Charles Morley, speaking at the CAPA Queensland Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (15-Feb-2018) airlines have recorded significant changes in the check in process over the last 10 years, including the introduction of online check in and self service baggage drop off options. Mr Morley said Virgin plans to continue developing the check in process by expanding services aimed at leisure travellers, such as off site check in, to include corporate travellers. He added that Virgin is developing a new premium entry solution for Melbourne Airport and plans to implement the solution by the end of 2019.