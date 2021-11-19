Virgin Australia signs LoIs to acquire seven Boeing 737NG aircraft

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka announced (18-Nov-2021) the carrier signed letters of intent (LoI) to acquire an additional seven Boeing 737NG aircraft, bringing its 737 fleet to 84 aircraft. An additional two A320s were also recently added to Virgin Australia Regional Airlines (VARA), bringing VARA's total A320 fleet to seven, along with a number of Fokker F100 aircraft. Ms Hrdlicka stated: "This fleet growth underlines the confidence we have in the future of our business and the industry generally. Vaccination rates are rising, borders are opening, and demand is returning". [more - original PR]