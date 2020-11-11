Virgin Australia shares to be transferred to Bain Capital on 17-Nov-2020

Virgin Australia stated (10-Nov-2020) a Section 444DA Application was heard by Justice Middleton in the Federal Court of Australia on 10-Nov-2020. Justice Middleton made the order granting leave to the Deed Administrators to transfer all of the listed shares in Virgin Australia Holdings Limited from the current shareholders to Bain Capital or their nominee. The transfer of shares to Bain Capital or its nominee will occur as part of the implementation of the Virgin Australia Holdings Limited Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA), which remains subject to further conditions precedent. The Deed Administrators expect the completion of the DOCA, and the transfer of shares, to occur on 17-Nov-2020. [more - original PR]