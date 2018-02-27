28-Feb-2018 9:14 AM
Virgin Australia reports strong domestic gains, mixed results for International, Velocity & Tigerair
Virgin Australia Group reported (28-Feb-2018) the following highlights for its business segments for H1FY2018:
- Virgin Australia Domestic:
- Segment EBIT: +91.4% year-on-year;
- Segment EBIT margin: +3.7 ppts;
- Revenue per ASK: +7.4%;
- Yield: +3.2%;
- Virgin Australia International:
- Segment EBIT: +AUD0.6 million (USD0.5 million);
- Revenue per ASK: -1.2%;
- Yield: +3.4%;
- Operating result was driven by capacity and network optimisation, benefits derived from the fleet simplification program and improved corporate travel demand, including a pick-up in the resources market. Segment felt the impact of the Bali volcano and investment in the launch of Hong Kong flights.
- Tigerair Australia:
- Passengers: +4.6%;
- ASKs: -7.5%;
- Revenue per ASK: +11.2%;
- Operating performance was affected by the impact of Tigerair Australia's unscheduled exit from Bali in 2017, which resulted in surplus aircraft that were temporarily deployed on the domestic network. These aircraft left the fleet earlier in Feb-2018. Tigerair is fast tracking its fleet transition from A320 to Boeing 737 aircraft;
- Velocity:
- Segment EBIT: +AUD56.2 million (USD43.8 million);
- Revenue: +8.4%;
- Membership: +600,000
- Velocity faced challenges in the H1FY2018 due to the impact of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) changes to the credit card interchange regime and due to Velocity's investment in new business development initiatives that will be launching in FY2019. Velocity reported a representing a decline of AUD9.8 million. [more - original PR]