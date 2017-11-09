Virgin Australia reports profit improvement in Q1FY2018, group revenue up 5.7%

Virgin Australia CEO John Borghetti reported (08-Nov-2017) the following initial highlights for Q1FY2018:
- Achieved a Q1FY2018 underlying profit before tax improvement of approximately AUD18 million (USD13.8 million) compared to Q1FY2017;
- Group revenue increased 5.7% year-on-year for the quarter;
- Virgin Australia Domestic business unit revenue up 8.8%;
- Virgin Australia Domestic load factor up 3.8ppts to 81.4%;
- Virgin Australia Domestic traffic up 1%;
- Virgin Australia Domestic capacity down 3.3%. [more - original PR]