9-Nov-2017 10:00 AM

Virgin Australia reports profit improvement in Q1FY2018, group revenue up 5.7%

Virgin Australia CEO John Borghetti reported (08-Nov-2017) the following initial highlights for Q1FY2018:

  • Achieved a Q1FY2018 underlying profit before tax improvement of approximately AUD18 million (USD13.8 million) compared to Q1FY2017;
  • Group revenue increased 5.7% year-on-year for the quarter;
  • Virgin Australia Domestic business unit revenue up 8.8%;
  • Virgin Australia Domestic load factor up 3.8ppts to 81.4%;
  • Virgin Australia Domestic traffic up 1%;
  • Virgin Australia Domestic capacity down 3.3%. [more - original PR]

