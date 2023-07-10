Virgin Australia receives first 737 MAX 8 with new business and economy cabin

Virgin Australia received (08-Jul-2023) its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on 08-Jul-2023. The aircraft is one of 33 737 MAX 8s and 737 MAX 10s on order, with more due to be delivered in the coming months. With the arrival of the aircraft, Virgin Australia also revealed its new business class and economy cabin interior featuring the following:

In-seat power for all business class and economy seats;

Larger overhead lockers, with capacity to stow up to 50% more carry-on baggage;

Wider business class seats which also feature leg rests with extendable footrests, storage compartments, tablet/device holders and water bottle holders;

A new economy seat design, featuring a ribbed backing;

A personal tablet/device holder for all economy seats.

The 737 MAX 8 is scheduled to operate the carrier's Cairns-Tokyo Haneda service from 30-Jul-2023, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR]