Virgin Australia enters final stage of voluntary administration process

Virgin Australia stated (24-Aug-2020) it is in the final stages of the voluntary administration process and intends to move forward with Bain Capital as its preferred new owner. There is currently no change to scheduled operations and there is no action required from passengers regarding their services. Following the end of the administration period, customers who hold an unused conditional credit will have that credit replaced with a new Future Flight credit. Future Flight credits will be able to be used for bookings on Virgin Australia operated flights, including future services. Future Flight credits are part of a broader proposal by Bain Capital for the Virgin Australia Group, and are subject to implementation of the Bain Capital transaction. [more - original PR]