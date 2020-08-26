Virgin Australia outlines return of 9% to 13% to unsecured creditors

Virgin Australia stated (25-Aug-2020) Bain Capital has proposed to complete the sale by a Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) structure involving 10 separate DOCAs covering all of the entities in voluntary administration. Under the DOCA, unsecured creditors are expected to receive between AUD0.13 and AUD0.09 per dollar on their claims. Given that unsecured creditors will not be paid in full, there will be no return to shareholders of VAH. Under the DOCAs, the administrators will make an application to the court for the transfer of the shares in VAH to Bain. The DOCAs cannot be successfully completed until the court approves that application. Upon the transfer of all the shares in VAH, it is intended the DOCAs will complete and a proposed creditors' trust will be created to deal with and pay distributions to the Virgin Australia Group creditors. [more - original PR]