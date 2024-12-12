Virgin Australia opens sales for services from Sydney, Brisbane and Perth to Doha
Virgin Australia opened (12-Dec-2024) sales for services from Sydney, Brisbane and Perth to Doha for travel from Jun-2025. Tickets for Melbourne-Doha service will open later in 2025. The services will be operated by Virgin Australia using Qatar Airways Boeing 777 aircraft. Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka stated the planned partnership with Qatar Airways "gives us the ability to start long haul flying, which we have not been able to do over the past four and a half years". Ms Hrdlicka said: "Additional flying into Doha is also great news for small businesses who are looking for opportunities to get their goods into the Middle East, especially the agricultural sector". She noted the services sector is expected to benefit from an additional AUD3 billion (USD1.9 billion) in economic value over the next five years from increased inbound visitors. As previously reported by CAPA, Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways received interim authorisation from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to engage in cooperative conduct under an integrated alliance. The partnership is subject to final regulatory approval. [more - original PR]