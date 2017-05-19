Virgin Australia improves net debt position

Virgin Australia Group announced (18-May-2017) its Q3FY2017 trading update highlighting a reduction in debt. During Q3FY2017, the Virgin Australia Group's debt was reduced by more than AUD200 million (USD148.4 million), which along with accelerated debt repayments of AUD169 million (USD125.4 million) during HHFY2017 has further improved the Group's Net Debt position. As at 31-Mar-2017, the Group's Net Debt has reduced by AUD627 million (USD465.2 million) or 33% compared to 30-Jun-2016. [more - original PR]