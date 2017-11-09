Virgin Australia reports 'significant progress' in three year turnaround plan

Virgin Australia chairman Elizabeth Bryan reported (08-Nov-2017) the group made "significant progress" towards building a strong financial foundation over FY2017, while contending with a subdued trading environment, changes in passenger dynamics and the impact of geopolitical changes. Key FY2017 outcomes included:
- Improved balance sheet and an AUD126.4 million (USD97.1 million) improvement in free cash flow;
- Introduced new business efficiencies to generate long-term savings and build a foundation for sustainable profitability;
- Reduced net debt by AUD839 million (USD645 million);
- Reduced loss after tax by AUD38.9 million (USD29.9 million), although this included upfront restructuring costs which are expected to diminish as programme continues. Underlying loss before tax of AUD3.7 million (USD2.8 million). [more - original PR]