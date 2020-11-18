Virgin Australia Group sale completed to Bain Capital

Virgin Australia stated (17-Nov-2020) Deloitte Restructuring Services partners, and joint Virgin Australia voluntary administrators Vaughan Strawbridge, John Greig, Richard Hughes and Sal Algeri announced the completion of the sale of the Virgin Australia Group, with the shares and the entire business of the airline being transferred to Bain Capital. Mr Strawbridge stated: "This has been a very complex insolvency appointment further complicated by the fact that the process was undertaken and completed during Australia's COVID-19 shutdown". [more - original PR]