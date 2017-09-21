Loading
21-Sep-2017 11:19 AM

Virgin Australia Group reports improving underlying performance for FY2017

Virgin Australia Group CEO John Borghetti, via the carrier's 2017 Annual Report, outlined (Sep-2017) the following "key results" for FY2017:

  • Positive free cash of AUD34.2 million (USD27.4 million), an AUD126.4 million (USD101.2 million) improvement over FY2016 and the first positive free cash flow since FY2012;
  • AUD272.3 million (USD218.1 million) increase in the group's closing total cash balance, to AUD1396.1 million (USD1118.2 million);
  • AUD839 million (USD671.8 million) reduction in net debt, including AUD260 million (USD208.2 million) in accelerated debt repayments;
  • Underlying loss before tax of AUD185.8 million (USD148.8 million), compared to AUD224.7 million (USD180.0 million) in FY2016;
  • Virgin Australia Domestic achieved improved underlying performance in Q4FY2017, and "disciplined" management of domestic capacity in response to subdued trading conditions;
  • Virgin Australia International reported an AUD49.3 million (USD39.5 million) improvement in underlying EBIT, supported by growth in yield and unit revenues;
  • Tigerair Australia domestic operations were profitable at the underlying EBIT level, with the business' overall performance impacted by Bali operations;
  • Velocity frequent flyer programme increased revenue by 13.2% year-on-year and underlying EBIT by 22%, as well as growing base to eight million members. [more - original PR]

