Virgin Australia Group names new CEO and MD

Virgin Australia Group announced (06-Feb-2019) plans to appoint Paul Scurrah as group CEO and MD. Mr Scurrah previously held CEO roles at DP World Australia and Queensland Rail, as well as executive general management roles at Aurizon, Flight Centre and Tourism Queensland. Virgin Australia Group chairman and independent non-executive director Elizabeth Warren stated: "The board received enormous interest in the role both locally and internationally and Paul's highly relevant transport and logistics expertise, and strong commercial background make him the ideal candidate to consolidate the group's achievements and continue to build momentum in the future". He succeeds John Borghetti, who plans to step down from 25-Mar-2019.