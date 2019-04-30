Virgin Australia Group defers Boeing 737 MAX order until 2021

Virgin Australia reported (30-Apr-2019) it will defer its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft deliveries from Nov-2019 until Jul-2021. The airline plans to take delivery of its first 737 MAX 8 aircraft in 2025. Virgin Australia Group CEO and managing director Paul Scurrah noted the airline is confident in "Boeing's commitment to returning the 737 MAX to service safely" and will continue to work with Boeing through the process. As previously reported by CAPA, Virgin Australia first deferred deliveries of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft in Feb-2017. [more - original PR]