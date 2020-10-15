Virgin Australia Group CEO Paul Scurrah to step down, Bain appoints Jayne Hrdlicka as CEO

Virgin Australia stated (15-Oct-2020) Deed Administrators of the Virgin Australia Group advised that Paul Scurrah will step down as CEO and MD at financial close of the sale transaction to Bain Capital, being the completion of the Deeds of the Company Arrangements (DOCA). Mr Scurrah will remain as CEO and MD until that time, supporting the completion of the DOCAs and handover of the business to Bain Capital in early Nov-2020. Bain Capital intends to appoint Jayne Hrdlicka as CEO once the transaction is complete in early Nov-2020. [more - original PR]