Virgin Australia Group appoints new leaders for Tigerair Australia, VARA and Virgin Australia Cargo

Virgin Australia Group announced (21-Mar-2018) the appointment of Merren McArthur as CEO of Tigerair Australia and Mark Davey to the role of Virgin Australian Regional Airlines (VARA) executive GM. Virgin Australia Airlines group executive Rob Sharp will assume responsibility for Virgin Australia Cargo. Merren McArthur joined Virgin Australia Group in 2008. She has held a number of key executive positions within the business, most recently holding the dual role of group executive of Virgin Australia Regional Airlines and Virgin Australia Cargo. She will commence in the role of CEO of Tigerair Australia on 07-May-2018, replacing interim CEO Peter Wilson who will resume his former post as chief pilot & director of flight operations. Mark Davey became head of flight operations at Virgin Australia Regional Airlines in 2014. [more - original PR]