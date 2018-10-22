Virgin Australia forecasts underlying profit before tax of USD71m in H1FY2018/19

Virgin Australia reported (22-Oct-2018) group revenue increased 9.7% year-on-year in Q1FY2018/19. The group forecast revenue to increase 10% in Q2FY2018/19 based on current booking trends, particularly in domestic business. Underlying profit before tax is expected to increase 22% to AUD100 million (USD71.1 million) in H1FY2018/19, inclusive of an estimated fuel price increase of AUD88 million (USD62.6 million). [more - original PR]