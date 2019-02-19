Become a CAPA Member
19-Feb-2019 10:08 AM

Virgin Australia extends wet lease with Alliance Airlines until 2021

Virgin Australia Group extended (18-Feb-2019) its wet lease agreement with Alliance Airlines, allowing Alliance to continue to operate regional services with Fokker equipment on behalf of Virgin Australia until the end of 2021. The agreement will allow increased contracted flight hours and enable Alliance to operate international services on behalf of Virgin. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, Alliance has 37 Fokker aircraft in service including 22 Fokker 100s. [more - original PR]

