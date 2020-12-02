Virgin Australia expects to reach 60% of prior year domestic capacity by Jan-2021

Virgin Australia reported (01-Dec-2020) it expects it will reach 60% of prior year domestic capacity by Jan-2021. The carrier stated its flights from Victoria and New South Wales to Queensland were "near capacity today". Virgin Australia Group CEO and managing director Jayne Hrdlicka said there is "strong demand throughout December across all of our Queensland services from Victoria and New South Wales, so we know many Australians have been itching to visit Queensland to reunite with their loved-ones or do business". [more - original PR]