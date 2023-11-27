Virgin Australia expands Boeing 737 MAX 8 order

Virgin Australia added (24-Nov-2023) six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to its order, bringing its total MAX 8 order to 14, and total planned latest generation aircraft to 39. The additional aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2H2024 and will be deployed on domestic and short haul international routes including Fiji, Bali and Samoa. The carrier also confirmed it expects to take delivery of its third MAX 8 aircraft 'Bronte Beach' at Brisbane Airport on 24-Nov-2023. [more - original PR]