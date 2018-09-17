Virgin Australia: Current regulation regime on major Australian airports 'wholly ineffective'

Virgin Australia, in a submission to the Australian Productivity Commission's 'Economic Regulation of Airports' inquiry, stated (11-Sep-2018) it considers the current economic regulation regime on major Australian airports, including price monitoring regimes and declaration provisions, to be "wholly ineffective". The carrier argued in the absence of restraints, airports will continue to increase charges "above efficient levels" and set terms and conditions which "would not prevail in a competitive market". It also sees a risk of service degradation as a result of airports underinvesting in capacity or service quality. Virgin considers a negotiate-arbitrate structure to be the most effective model for regulating the supply of airport services in Australia, adding it should be supported by price and costing guidelines and improved monitoring of airport activities. [more - original PR]