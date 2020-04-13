Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Apr-2020 8:50 AM

Virgin Australia continues Sydney-Melbourne, suspends all other passenger flying

Virgin Australia reported (09-Apr-2020) demand for travel continued to decline with border restrictions and the need for people to stay home due to social distancing measures. The Virgin Australia Group will continue to operate six times weekly Melbourne-Sydney service, but will temporarily suspend other passenger operations from 10-Apr-2020 while restrictions remain in place. Demand for charter services in the resources sector remains strong and the carrier will continue to support customers with services. The carrier also remains open to charter opportunities or any operations for the Australian Government. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More