Virgin Australia confirms Bain Capital and Cyrus as shortlisted bidders

Virgin Australia confirmed (02-Jun-2020) administrators shortlisted Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners as preferred bidders in the sale of the business and assets of Virgin Australia. Administrators will spend the coming weeks facilitating in depth bidder engagement with the stakeholders of the business and work closely with the preferred bidders in the lead up to binding final offers being received. Administrators aim to have a binding agreement by 30-Jun-2020. [more - original PR]