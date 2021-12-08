Virgin Australia CEO: 'quite a lot' of work 'yet to come' for Velocity

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (08-Dec-2021) she is "grateful" for Virgin Australia to own 100% of the Velocity Frequent Flyer business, with "quite a lot" of work "yet to come", with it being a very exciting part of the business. Ms Hrdlicka said there are "very exciting" announcements to make, with a large announcement to be made in the coming weeks.