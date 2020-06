Virgin Australia CEO: Bain Capital purchase a significant step in securing the airline's future

Virgin Australia Group CEO Paul Scurrah stated (26-Jun-2020) Bain Capital's purchase of Virgin Australia is a significant step forward in securing the airline's future and a "huge milestone". Mr Scurrah said Bain Capital is "committed to investing in the airline", with its investment cementing "our future as a major Australian carrier, secure thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and ensure we can continue to bring competition to millions of customers". [more - original PR]