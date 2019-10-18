18-Oct-2019 12:05 PM
Virgin Australia approved for pilot training lease at Tamworth Airport
Tamworth Region Mayor Col Murray welcomed (Oct-2019) Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board approval of Virgin Australia Group's application to lease flight training premises at Tamworth Airport. Under the approval, Virgin Australia is eligible to sublease the premises to the Australian International Aviation College which will join BAE Systems and CAE Australia Flight Training at the premises and will commence pilot training. Mr Murray reported planning for the cadet pilots' arrival is "well advanced" and the airport will "be ready for Virgin Australia's cadet pilots to take up residency here as soon as possible". [more - original PR]