Virgin Australia announces first phase of fleet growth programme

Virgin Australia announced (29-Apr-2022) the first phase of a fleet growth programme, which will involve the addition of four new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and the replacement of its Fokker 100 aircraft with 737-700s. The 737 MAX 8s are scheduled to enter service from Feb-2023. Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said the fleet programme is part of a broader growth strategy which will see the airline's 737 fleet increase to 88 aircraft, in response to increasing demand. As part of a future phase of the fleet programme, Virgin Australia Group has 25 737 MAX 10 aircraft on order. In addition to its 737 fleet, Virgin Australia Group will continue to operate A320 equipment as part of its resources sector and contract flying operations. Ms Hrdlicka stated: "We are on track to return to 100% of pre-COVID domestic capacity by June this year and expect to well exceed those levels by year's end, and our resources sector and contract flying in WA [Western Australia] is in high demand. This investment in our fleet reflects the increased demand we are experiencing in all parts of Virgin Australia". Ms Hrdlicka added: "With growth comes a larger carbon footprint, so it's vital that we take the right steps now to ensure that as we do more flying, we are also working to reduce our emissions". [more - original PR]