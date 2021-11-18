Virgin Australia aiming to operate at '33% of the domestic market': CEO

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka stated (18-Nov-2021) the carrier is "really positive about travel restarting as borders open more fully". Ms Hrdlicka said the airline is "well advanced on all aspects of our transformation strategy", with plans to continue growing with the demand, ensuring "we operate at roughly 33% of the domestic market". Ms Hrdlicka said: "This enables us to continue to deliver the right mix of destinations with high frequency to support both our business and leisure purpose guests", as well as continued job growth. [more - original PR]