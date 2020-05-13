Virgin Australia administrator: 19 commercial parties granted access to company data

Virgin Australia administrator Vaughan Strawbridge filed (11-May-2020) an affidavit with the Federal Court of Australia, noting the engagement of Houlihan Lokey and Morgan Stanley to progress the Virgin Australia sale process. Houlihan Lokey issued a flyer and non-disclosure agreement to interested parties on and from 21-April-2020 seeking binding offers to recapitalise or acquire the assets of Virgin Australia (Flyer), and set up a Data Room, containing information regarding the business and the assets and financial position of the Virgin Companies. As of 11-May-2020 a total of 19 commercial parties had been granted access to the Data Room. [more - original PR]