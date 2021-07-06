Virgin Atlantic to operate from London Heathrow Terminal 3 from 15-Jul-2021

Virgin Atlantic announced (05-Jul-2021) its operations will return to London Heathrow Terminal 3, following more than a year of closure due to coronavirus. As of 15-Jul-2021, all departing customers should go to Terminal 3 rather than Terminal 2, which will remain in use up to and including 14-Jul-2021. All flights from 'Red' list countries will continue to arrive into Terminal 4. However, customers departing to Red list destinations should go to Terminal 3. [more - original PR]