Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Jul-2020 9:47 AM

Virgin Atlantic outlines restructuring plan and recapitalisation

Virgin Atlantic launched (14-Jul-2020) a court backed process as part of a solvent recapitalisation of the airline and holiday business, as well as a restructuring plan. The restructuring plan is based on a five year business plan, with the recapitalisation to deliver a refinancing package worth approximately GBP1.2 billion over the next 18 months in addition to the self help measures already taken, including cost savings of GBP280 million p/a and GBP880 million in re-phasing and financing of aircraft deliveries over the next five years. Key details include:

  • Shareholders are providing GBP600 million in support over the life of the plan, including a GBP200 million investment from Virgin Group and the deferral of GBP400 million of shareholder deferrals and waivers;
  • Virgin Atlantic's new partner Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP to provide GBP170 million of secured financing;
  • Continued support of credit card acquirers, Lloyd's Cardnet and First Data.

To secure approval from all relevant creditors before implementation, the restructuring plan will go through a court sanctioned process. With support secured from the majority of stakeholders, it is expected that the restructuring plan and recapitalisation will come into effect in late summer 2020. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More