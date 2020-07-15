Virgin Atlantic outlines restructuring plan and recapitalisation

Virgin Atlantic launched (14-Jul-2020) a court backed process as part of a solvent recapitalisation of the airline and holiday business, as well as a restructuring plan. The restructuring plan is based on a five year business plan, with the recapitalisation to deliver a refinancing package worth approximately GBP1.2 billion over the next 18 months in addition to the self help measures already taken, including cost savings of GBP280 million p/a and GBP880 million in re-phasing and financing of aircraft deliveries over the next five years. Key details include:

Shareholders are providing GBP600 million in support over the life of the plan, including a GBP200 million investment from Virgin Group and the deferral of GBP400 million of shareholder deferrals and waivers;

and the deferral of GBP400 million of shareholder deferrals and waivers; Virgin Atlantic's new partner Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP to provide GBP170 million of secured financing;

Continued support of credit card acquirers, Lloyd's Cardnet and First Data.

To secure approval from all relevant creditors before implementation, the restructuring plan will go through a court sanctioned process. With support secured from the majority of stakeholders, it is expected that the restructuring plan and recapitalisation will come into effect in late summer 2020. [more - original PR]