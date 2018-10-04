Become a CAPA Member
4-Oct-2018 11:36 AM

Virgin Atlantic operates world's first commercial service powered by waste gases

EPIC Fuels announced (03-Oct-2018) Virgin Atlantic operated the world's first commercial service using a fuel produced from captured greenhouse waste gases. The service was powered with a blend of traditional jet fuel with LanzaTech ATJ-SPK, an 'alcohol-to-jet synthetic paraffinic kerosene' fuel produced from waste gases. The fuel mix was also extensively tested at a commercial jet fuel testing laboratory before its use. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

