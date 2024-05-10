Loading
Virgin Atlantic head of Americas: 'Hard to manage supply and demand' in 2024

Virgin Atlantic Airways head of Americas Simon Hawkins, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "The last five years have been somewhat fascinating in our industry... At the end of 2022 we operated 75% of our capacity and had 120% of our revenue versus 2019, which was extraordinary to see. At the end of last year, the same level of surge". Mr Hawkins added: "I think this year it's hard to manage supply and demand... We are seeing quite a significant increase in capacity and the market from a macro-level is holding, so we're not seeing the substantial growth we've seen over the last two years".

